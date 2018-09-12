Three new outdoor gyms for community

HANDSUP TO USE THE GYM: The official opening of the outdoor gym at Apex Park in Kyogle.

HANDSUP TO USE THE GYM: The official opening of the outdoor gym at Apex Park in Kyogle. Susanna Freymak

FIVE years ago, a conversation at a petrol pump led to the official opening on Thursday of three outdoor gym sites in and around Kyogle.

Lion's Club vice-president John Castledine and Rotary president Peter Clarke talked about holding a huge auction clearance sale and to involve other community organisations.

Rotary, Lions, Quota and the CWA worked together and raised $8000. Kyogle Council chipped in $27,500, Social Housing Community Improvement Fund gave $44,500 and the state government's Stronger Country Communities Find put in $100,000.

The total of $180,000 was enough for three outdoor gym sites at Geneva, Apex Park and Homestead.

"We hope this is not the finish but the beginning of groups working together," Mr Castledine said.

Mayor Danielle Mulholland and Member for Lismore Thomas George were at the official opening at Apex Park.

"If you depend on government, it doesn't happen," Mr George said.

"It needs community and local council, it shows how everyone works together."

As well as the outdoor gym, Apex Park has a new fence around the children's playground, the skate park and makes for an "inclusive atmosphere in the park," Kyogle Council general manager Graham Kennett said.

Mother of four Megan Wilson was one of the parents who asked for a fence around the playground.

"I want to be able to come to the park and let the kids play and not worry about the road or the water (in the lagoon)," Ms Wilson said.

"This is the only park with a fence."

With an outdoor gym next to the children's playground, it's a convenient addition.

The outdoor gyms are always open, free and make exercising easy.