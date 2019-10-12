Three Nigerian dwarf goats call Duranbah home

Tropical Fruit Worlds Shona Fuller gets up close and personal with the new baby GoatsPhoto Scott Powick

THEY may be small, but they're full of sass and love to play.

Meet the newest animals to join the fauna park at Tropical Fruit World.

Sophia, Rose and Blanch are Nigerian dwarf goats who arrived on the farm last week.

They were gifted to Tropical Fruit World by breeders from Stoney Creek Farm in the Gold Coast hinterland.

Nigerian dwarf goats, or mini-milkers, grow to less than 60cm - the perfect fit for the farm's fauna park which runs daily tours.

Tropical Fruit World sales and marketing manager Kelly Patterson said the goats were great for children because they were compact.

"They're engaging and really friendly, but they're not intimidating either for the little ones," Ms Patterson said.

"There's a lot of personality in there as well.

"They love to clamber and frolic."

Ms Patterson said the goats were already proving popular, with one family saying the farm was their favourite attraction.

She said the family was staying on the Gold Coast and had visited every theme park, but the children enjoyed Tropical Fruit World the most.

"People enjoy the simple pleasures and reconnecting with the family while doing wholesome activities like picking fruit and feeding animals.

"It's a nice way to reconnect without the technology and big, flashing neon lights.

"And they don't have to travel way out into the bush to do that because we're right here in Duranbah."

Mini goats are just some of the animals who share a slice of the 165-acre property.

Visitors can interact with eastern grey kangaroos, an emu, donkeys, sheep, chickens, cows and full-sized goats.

Ms Patterson said visitors from Tweed Shire, Gold Coast and Byron Bay could join their Locals Club for half price admission.

For information about the new mini goats, admission or opening hours, visit tropicalfruitworld.com.au.