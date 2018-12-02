Three people injured after Yaamba Rd crash
2.30PM: THREE people were transported to Rockhampton Hospital after a single vehicle roll-over at Parkhurst on Sunday afternoon.
After running off the road the car hit a power pole and crashed into an embankment outside of the True Blue Motor Inn on Yaamba Rd.
A 33-year-old man was transported with cervical spine pain while two passengers, a 21-year-old male and a 19-year-old female were transported with pelvic injuries.
One lane of the Bruce Highway was blocked between Stirling Dr and Olive St after the crash.
As a result of hitting the power pole, lines were down and Ergon Energy was called to turn off the power.
1.05PM: ONE lane of the Bruce Highway has been blocked following a car crash on outside of the True Blue Motor Inn on Yaamba Rd.
One lane between Stirling Dr and Olive St is also currently blocked.
12.55AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to traffic crash outside the True Blue Motor Inn on Yaamba Rd in Parkhurst.
Initial reports suggest one car has driven into an embankment and struck a power pole, with three patients on scene.
One male in his 30s have been extricated from the vehicle and one female is in shock.
As a result of the impact with the power pole some wires are down.
Ergon Energy has been notified of the incident.
Police crews are on scene to assist with traffic diversion.