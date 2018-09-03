Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service transported a woman and two children to hospital following a dog attack at Gordonvale.
Queensland Ambulance Service transported a woman and two children to hospital following a dog attack at Gordonvale.
News

Woman, children taken to hospital after dog attack

3rd Sep 2018 5:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DOG has been surrendered and will be euthanised following an attack on a woman and two children at Gordonvale.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called about 6pm yesterday to an address on Riverstone Rd where a 62-year-old woman, eight-year-old girl and four-year-old boy had "bite-related injuries".

The trio was taken to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition with lacerations.

A Cairns Regional Council spokeswoman said the incident involving a Bull Arab cross had been reported.

"The owner has surrendered the dog," she said.

The council confirmed the dog was handed over sometime overnight or this morning and would be put down.

cairns dog attack far north queensland

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Minkey hockey players take DEX back to school

    GALLERY: Minkey hockey players take DEX back to school

    Hockey The Daily Examiner sports editor Moose Elkerton got in on the fun of minkey hockey as the Grafton association wrapped up its program for 2018.

    Jury empanelled in Serge Benhayon defamation case

    premium_icon Jury empanelled in Serge Benhayon defamation case

    News Universal Medicine founder suing former client

    Is this the beginning of the end for Brooms Head brumby?

    premium_icon Is this the beginning of the end for Brooms Head brumby?

    News Residents hold grave concerns for the much-loved brumby

    ANNIVERSARY: Dedication to faith and Catholic education

    premium_icon ANNIVERSARY: Dedication to faith and Catholic education

    News St Mary's Primary School celebrates 150th birthday

    Local Partners