A police operation is underway in Sydney’s south. Picture: 7 News Sydney
Breaking

Two people shot in Sydney’s south

by Ben Graham
23rd Nov 2018 8:55 AM

Emergency crews have rushed to Sydney's south after reports of a shooting.

Two people reportedly with gunshot wounds are being treated at the scene in Ridge Road in Engadine.

Paramedics and police are at a property at the scene, after being called shortly after 7am this morning.

Police cover one of the victims as they are transported to an ambulance. Picture: Twitter
It is believed that two people have been shot. Picture: Nine News
Emergency services are on the scene at an alleged shooting in Engadine this morning. Picture: 7 News Sydney
An ambulance helicopter landed on Ferntree Oval near Engadine West Public School about 7.40am.

According to the St George Shire Standard, a man in his 80s was located in a car nearby with a self inflicted gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics and will be flown to St George Hospital in a critical condition.

A police operation is currently under way.

More to come

 

Know more? Benjamin.graham@news.com.au

