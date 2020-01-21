Three people killed in horror crash near Bellingen
THREE people have been killed in a horror crash near Bellingen early this morning that saw a vehicle leave the roadway and collide with a tree.
Coffs Clarence Police Chief Inspector Brendan Gorman said emergency services were called to the scene along Gleniffer Rd shortly after 2.30am.
The vehicle was found to have struck a tree.
Chief Inspector Gorman said three people inside the car were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The occupants of the vehicle are yet to be formally identified and a crash scene investigation is underway at the location.