Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police remain on the scene of a triple fatal near Bellingen this morning.
Police remain on the scene of a triple fatal near Bellingen this morning. Frank Redward
Breaking

Three people killed in horror crash near Bellingen

Matt Deans
by
21st Jan 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have been killed in a horror crash near Bellingen early this morning that saw a vehicle leave the roadway and collide with a tree.

Coffs Clarence Police Chief Inspector Brendan Gorman said emergency services were called to the scene along Gleniffer Rd shortly after 2.30am. 

The vehicle was found to have struck a tree. 

Chief Inspector Gorman said three people inside the car were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three people have died in a single vehicle crash along Gleniffer Rd near Bellingen this morning.
Three people have died in a single vehicle crash along Gleniffer Rd near Bellingen this morning. Frank Redward

The occupants of the vehicle are yet to be formally identified and a crash scene investigation is underway at the location.  

 

Three people have died in a single vehicle crash along Gleniffer Rd near Bellingen this morning.
Three people have died in a single vehicle crash along Gleniffer Rd near Bellingen this morning. Frank Redward

More Stories

Show More
accident bellingen coffs coast crash editors picks gleniffer rd mid north coast nsw triple fatality
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $50k bushfire grants for small business announced

        premium_icon $50k bushfire grants for small business announced

        Politics ‘There’s no doubt the economic recovery of these towns will be driven by how quickly the business community can re-open its doors.’

        Will we be swapping bushfires for floods?

        premium_icon Will we be swapping bushfires for floods?

        News Weekend deluge closes Armidale rd as flooding risk grows

        Missing tourist feared to have drowned off Coffs Coast beach

        premium_icon Missing tourist feared to have drowned off Coffs Coast beach

        News A man, aged in his 20s, is missing off a Coffs Coast beach.

        DEX FILES: Let them sell land

        premium_icon DEX FILES: Let them sell land

        News How nice of the Government to let 18-year-olds sell property and sign contracts