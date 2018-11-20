Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File photo: Surf life savers were called to rescue three Schoolies after they attempted to swim across a Caloundra passage.
File photo: Surf life savers were called to rescue three Schoolies after they attempted to swim across a Caloundra passage. Contributed
News

Three rescued after Schoolies adventure goes wrong

Ashley Carter
by
20th Nov 2018 1:42 PM | Updated: 2:02 PM

THREE Schoolies have been rescued by surf life savers this afternoon after they attempted to swim across a Caloundra passage.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokesperson said the Schoolies had tried to swim across from Happy Valley to Bribie Island.

They were rescued by Kings Beach life savers after they started to struggle halfway across the passage.

The Brisbane graduates were sober and well-behaved, according to life savers.

"It's a great reminder to put safety first, to look out for your mates and to chat to surf life savers if you're unsure about conditions," the SLSQ spokesperson said.

Paramedics were not called to the incident and no further treatment was required.

caloundra editors picks happy valley schoolies surf life savers surf life saving queensland
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    SHORTAGE: Why this petrol station is happy to run dry

    premium_icon SHORTAGE: Why this petrol station is happy to run dry

    Business The response has been so swift that they have often run out of fuel, even after deliveries that day

    VOTE NOW: Choose your favourite photo

    VOTE NOW: Choose your favourite photo

    Community Check out our 13 finalists and vote for who should be on the cover

    • 20th Nov 2018 2:43 PM
    YOUR SAY: Royal Commission into supermarkets

    YOUR SAY: Royal Commission into supermarkets

    Opinion How did Valley residents take the news? Not too well it seems

    Water supply, road closures to come in Yamba

    Water supply, road closures to come in Yamba

    Council News Turners Beach to get some TLC before holidays

    Local Partners