Three roads that guarantee a flat tyre

Renae Thompson shows off some of the building materials found on Four Mile Lane. Adam Hourigan Photography

A ROAD maintenance project has left Swan Creek residents out of pocket .

Since the new top dressing was added to her road in January Renae Thompson has spent almost $1000 on replacing and repairing punctured tyres.

"Within two days of them putting down this stuff, I had a flat tyre,” Ms Thompson said. "After a month I had to replace or repair four more tyres.”

A closer inspection of Four Mile Lane, Lake Road and Shepherds Lane where the top dressing was laid revealed a twisted mess of nails, glass, reo and electrical wires in amongst the gravel - the same items that were being pulled out of Ms Thompson's tyres. However, she quickly realised she wasn't alone.

"One neighbour has pulled nine pieces of nail and reo from their tyres,” she said. "Another has gone through three tyres.”

Residents have approached council several times to resolve the problem, but Ms Thompson said they are being ignored.

"I've rung them a number of times, wrote a letter and sent a copy of the tyre repair bills to prove it and I haven't heard a thing. It's appalling,” she said.

Neighbour Doug Purnell, who had a building screw and a piece of reo removed from his tyre on Monday, said he had received a similar response.

"I've lost count how many times I've had to get my tyres fixed,” he said. "I've rung [council] several times to get something done and nothing happens.”