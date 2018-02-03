Three Socks dressed to impress

NEW TO TOWN: Three Socks at Grafton CRJC Lodge with handler Andrew Cahill.

NEW TO TOWN: Three Socks at Grafton CRJC Lodge with handler Andrew Cahill. Ebony Stansfield

MAIDEN PLATE: Three Socks, a three-year-old gelding and recent addition to the Shelton stables, is ready to run in Grafton on Sunday.

Racing in the Ken Gill Painter CG&E Maiden Plate 1206m, experienced jockey Matthew Paget has been chosen to take the reins.

Trainer John Shelton said Paget was chosen as he thought he would be well suited to the horse and he'd done a bit of riding for them already.

Shelton has worked with Three Socks for about six weeks and thought he was a lovely horse in attitude and personality.

"Very good nature and a good type,” Shelton said.

The stormy week has caused quite a wet track and Shelton said it was going to be a bit of a lucky dip, but he was "hoping for a good run” on Sunday.

Drawing barrier number one, Shelton was quite happy.

"Yeah it's great. It's a very good one, ” he said.

Three Socks was let up for 12 weeks after being poached from Victoria, with Shelton saying it was for a freshening up.

One of the challenges facing the new acquisition was getting the horse used to running in the opposite direction, as Victoria races anti-clockwise.

"We had to teach him to go the other way,” Shelton said.

In Three Socks' prior race on January 28 in Grafton, he placed 12 out of 14, with Kijito coming first and My Cousin Meryl placing second.

Three Socks will come up against some tough opposition, with Apollo Eagle proving an early favourite.