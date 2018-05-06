Three steps to perfect autumn evening look

What to wear on a chilly night out can give even the most confident a fashion headache.

According to stylist Gill Lawrence, after-dark dressing doesn't have to be all coats and chunky layers.

Invest in these autumn updates to give new life to your wardrobe essentials.

1. A BOLD-COLOURED JACKET

Have the perfect little black dress or black top-and-skirt combo that you are not ready to pack away yet? Gill says to invest in a coloured jacket that is light enough to leave on while you are indoors. "To keep things feeling relevant to this season's trends, opt for super-bright hues,” she says. "Purples, reds, yellows and hot pinks are perfect.

"Keep accessories minimal and monochromatic and let the jacket do the talking.”

Tony Bianco Dahlia black Como boots, $299.95, tonybianco.com.au

2. OVER-THE-KNEE BOOTS

Don't be afraid to go for this edgy autumn look - it's not as intimidating as it seems.

"Over-the-knee boots are most flattering on all body types if they are heeled, which also makes them the perfect elevated accessory for those chillier nights out on the town,” Gill says.

"It's most important to choose a pair that speak to your own personal style so you can wear them confidently.

"If you suit a softer, boho-luxe style, choose suede or stretch fabric with a block heel.

"If you like to make a statement channelling a rock-chic vibe, choose black or ruby red leather with a thin kitten or stiletto heel.

"Either way, an over-the-knee boot is a great way to transition your going-out wardrobe from summer to winter and beyond.”

By Johnny Gold Reflections skirt, $319, byjohnny.com.au

3. SOMETHING WITH SPARKLE

It doesn't matter how old you are or what the occasion is, a little bit of sparkle never goes astray.

However, Gill's advice is to "keep it minimal”.

"One piece of bling will elevate your outfit and make you shine,” she says.

"Think a sequin-embellished jacket or one-shoulder top with sparkle detailing, worn with your favourite black fitted jeans.”