Three truck crash diesel spills in 72 hours

FIRE crews responded to three diesel spills in less than 72 hours from Pacific Highway truck crashes in the Clarence Valley this week.

About 1.15pm on Tuesday a car collided with a truck at an intersection of Grays Rd, Halfway Creek. About 4.30am on Thursday another truck struck a fence at the intersection of Cameron St, Maclean.

A salvage operation involving a truck took place at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Cameron St near Maclean on Thursday morning, 25th May, 2017. Jarrard Potter

A third truck ploughed into a table drain in a roadworks zone just north of Centenary Drive near Swan Creek about 1.30am on Friday.

All three incidents resulted in significant quantities of fuel leaking from ruptured fuel tanks on the trucks.

Fire And Rescue NSW is responsible for protecting the whole of New South Wales from hazardous materials (Hazmat) incidents. The Grafton brigade attended all three.

"In all cases we've had to recover 500 to 600 litres of diesel," Fire and Rescue NSW Grafton captain Garry Reardon said.

Another crash on Thursday evening involving a truck and three cars at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and the southern end of Centenary Drive about 3km south of Grafton was not a Hazmat incident, according to Capt Reardon.

Truck crash causes traffic delays on Pacific Highway: A truck left the Pacific Highway down a steep embankment in a roadworks zone just north of Grafton, causing traffic delays early on Friday, 26th May, 2017.

The driver of the truck involved in the crash at Swan Creek was taken by ambulance to hospital.

Fire crews and a crane arrived at the scene at about 5am. The salvage operation and clean up took several hours, disrupting morning traffic, with the site cleared by about 8am.

"On brigade's arrival, which was initially our Hazmat tanker, the guys found a ruptured diesel fuel tanks and diesel had entered the table drain," Capt Reardon said.

"So our role there was to make sure that the diesel was recovered and didn't go further into the environment and enter waterways.

A truck is lifted out of a deep embankment on the side of the Pacific Highway on Friday, 26th May, 2017. Bill North

"The truck had the capability of carrying 1000 litres of diesel. It was ascertained there was about 600 litres of diesel on board at the time of the crash.

"The brigade recovered approximately 500 to 550 litres of diesel out of the tank plus the diesel and sump oil that entered the table drain, rendering the area safe.

"The Environmental Protection Agency has been advised of this spill."