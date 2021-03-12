Three-vehicle crash, landslide cause lengthy delays

Westpac helicopter at the scene of two-vehicle crash

Westpac helicopter at the scene of two-vehicle crash

Emergency services have responded to a three-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway north of Tyndale this morning.

The Pacific Highway remains closed northbound at Tyndale due to a crash involving two trucks and a caravan near Byrons Lane overpass, which happened around 11.30am.

Heavy vehicles are now able to use the diversion in place via Big River Way under a reduced speed limit, as there are lane width restrictions due to a landslide.

Emergency services on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway north of Tyndale on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Light vehicles had already been using the diversion, exiting the highway at Tyndale to Big River Way to return to the highway at Townsend.

Motorists should exercise caution and allow extra travel time.

Emergency services including a helicopter and traffic crews are on site. Reports from the scene indicate no-one was trapped, and the scene is being cleared now.