Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police tape. Picture: AAP/Joel Carrett/file
Police tape. Picture: AAP/Joel Carrett/file
News

Three-year old child found dead

2nd Aug 2019 5:27 AM

An investigation is underway following the death of a child in Orange tonight.

About 7.30pm on Thursday, officers from Central West Police District attended a home on March Street, after receiving reports of a concern for welfare.

Officers gained access to the home where they found a three-year-old girl deceased, and her 40-year-old mother in a semi-conscious state.

NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene and the woman was taken to hospital for further treatment.

A crime scene has been established at the home and an investigation is now underway by detectives from Central West Police District.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit www.lifeline.org.au/gethelp

More Stories

child death nsw orange police

Top Stories

    Elders, community devastated by loss of their refuge

    premium_icon Elders, community devastated by loss of their refuge

    News 'They've taken that away from us. People don't have the advantage of being able to knock on this door and have support- that's what this place has given to us'

    Get your hands on a piece of history

    premium_icon Get your hands on a piece of history

    News The race that stops a nation has a Clarence connection

    Clarence Valley's own TV station is here

    premium_icon Clarence Valley's own TV station is here

    News One man is on his way to making that vision a reality

    VOTE: Search is on for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    premium_icon VOTE: Search is on for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    Community Voting is still open for your favourite salon