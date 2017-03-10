31°
Three year sentence for man who held up South Grafton servo

Clair Morton
| 10th Mar 2017 12:30 PM

AN ARMED robber who threatened a 13-year-old boy with a loaded nail gun at a South Grafton service station will spend the rest of the year behind bars.

Mason Hayne, 23, appeared in Grafton District Court yesterday for sentencing over the incident, which took place on April 18 last year at the United Petrol Station in South Grafton.

According to court documents, Hayne and an unknown co-offender "stormed" the address about 1.40am armed with a cordless nail gun and a large silver wrench.

With hoodies and bandannas over their faces, Hayne approached the teenager at the counter and demanded all the money in the till, which came to $450, while the co-offender held out an open backpack.

When the victim's dad came out from a back room, police said the accused turned the nail gun on him while the co-offender directed the 13-year-old to put eleven cigarette packets in the backpack.

Hayne then asked the victim's father, a 47-year-old, if he had the key for the safe.

The reply was no, and in response the two offenders took several cans of energy drink and left a parting remark: "See you again."

The whole incident was captured on CCTV footage, and at 12.15pm that day, a blue Mitsubishi Lancer was found in a water drain on Tyson St. Inside was a Nike cap, nails from a nail gun and a can of Red Bull.

But the big breakthrough came on April 22, when the owner of the Lancer and Hayne were both located at a South Grafton address.

He was charged with armed robbery with a weapon after he made admissions to his involvement, and losing control of the car.

Yesterday, Judge Stephen Hanley sentenced Hayne to three years in prison, with a non parole period of 18 months from July 4, 2016.

He will be eligible for release on January 3, 2018.

Grafton Daily Examiner
