Threesomes, drugs and betrayal: Inside Broncos sex scandal

The woman at the centre of the Broncos sex tape scandal became desperate when star player Kotoni Staggs would not commit to another meeting, propositioning him for threesomes and even offering to buy him drugs before the X-rated video went public.

Explosive Instagram messages between the pair show McKenzie Lorraine Robinson, 18, became upset when Staggs would not make plans to see her again after they had a one-night stand in June, bombarding him with messages asking for him to meet up and suggesting the sexual positions she wanted to try with him.

The Courier-Mail can also reveal that despite claiming to be a victim in the saga, Robinson has been shopping her story to the media, asking what "rates" she can expect to be paid for an interview.

In the weeks after their liaison, Robinson sent the star footy player dozens of message including photos of herself holding a sex toy and comments including "stop being boring and come f--" and "if you don't want to f-- me again then literally just say".

In one exchange Staggs tells Robinson he's sexually interested in her friend and she becomes angry saying "yuck so off you now" but then begins messaging him again asking him to come over for sex.

Broncos player Kotoni Staggs.

On one occasion, Robinson sent the professional football player what appeared to be an offer to buy drugs. He did not respond to her message.

"We are getting bags so lemme know if you wanna come and I'll get you one," she wrote.

Staggs is regularly drug tested as part of his contract with the Broncos and there is no suggestion he has ever been involved in the consumption of any illicit substances.

The Instagram messages between the pair viewed by The Courier-Mail begin with a conversation in mid-June in which Robinson tells Staggs: "bit illegal to be that cute" and he responds "aw thanks, your (sic) the cute one".

They then plan to meet at her unit in Newstead for "cuddles" before Robinson tells the footy player "do you wanna come for dinner and have me for dessert".

After their sexual encounter on June 15, the pair continue talking with the responses from Staggs becoming less frequent and the woman's advances becoming more X-rated before she finally propositions him for threesomes.

"You can come over and have a three some (sic) with me and one of the girls later if you want," she writes, before then asking if Staggs and one of his friends wanted to have a threesome with her.

McKenzie Lorraine Robinson leaving Brisbane Magistrates Court after pleading guilty in the Kotoni Staggs case. Picture: Tara Croser.

In early July after what appear to be several attempted video chats from Robinson, Staggs tells her "your a annoying now (sic)" and she responds "no loss to me".

This week Robinson was also caught out trying to profit from her crime.

Robinson first called The Courier-Mail last month asking to speak to a journalist for an interview about the scandal but then changed her mind and said she wanted to wait until the case was resolved. She left her mobile number with the reporter and to be contacted when the case had finished.

When The Courier-Mail contacted her this week to arrange an interview so she could share her side of the story, she said she was happy to "speak out" after the court case was finalised.

But a day later, she wrote an email saying: "Please feel free to contact me at a later day and I will see if I can arrange something. With this being a high profile case, there are a lot of journalists/media attention offering competitive rates. Please let me know what your rates are for the story."

When informed that the newspaper did not pay for interviews, she then replied saying that on her lawyer's advice she would not be commenting at all.

Then in a bizarre post to her social media on Thursday night, Robinson then wrote that she could not wait to "break my silence and for the truth to be set free".

"I won't be speaking to no journalists who will just twist my words...I won't be doing any TV interviews. I got a voice and a reputation $$$ cannot buy. My silence will be broken by myself through the very voice that's been silenced for so long".

Text messages shared between Kotoni Staggs and McKenzie Lorraine Robinson

Howden Saggers Lawyers partner Dave Garratt, who acts for 21-year-old Staggs, said the ordeal had been a devastating blow for the young player.

"It should be made very clear that Kotoni is the victim in this matter," Mr Garratt said.

"Ms Robinson's actions have caused a great deal of shame and embarrassment to Kotoni, personally and professionally.

"He has co-operated fully with the investigation by Queensland Police and the NRL integrity unit, both of which have cleared him of any wrongdoing."

Mr Garratt said Staggs wanted to thank the Queensland Police for their "diligence and discretion".

"In the course of the investigation, Queensland Police were provided with the entirety of the communications between Ms Robinson and Mr Staggs.

"Mr Staggs makes no reference to drug use, nor does he engage in any discussion initiated by Ms Robinson in relation to drugs. He has been cleared of any wrongdoing both by police and the NRL Integrity Unity."

"He does not wish to engage in any further public comment and is desirous of putting this unfortunate incident behind him."

The intimate video filmed by Robinson was shared by thousands of people and was even uploaded to X-rated website Pornhub.

It was viewed almost 50,000 times before Mr Garratt was able to have it removed from the site through a complicated series of legal letters and phone calls.

Robinson was fined $600 after pleading guilty to a charge of distributing prohibited visual recordings in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday. No conviction was recorded.

Kotoni Staggs. Picture: Scott Davis

Originally published as Threesomes, drugs and betrayal: Inside the Broncos sex scandal