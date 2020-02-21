Thrifty gardener grows a mighty mango

Weighing in at almost 1.4kg and with a circumference of 16 inches or 40.6cm this Junction Hill specimen from the garden of Jo Pugh is the latest over sized mango we have seen in this summer of big fruit.

JUNCTION Hill gardener Jo Pugh’s thrifty thinking several years ago looks likely to save her a good sum and resulted in another mighty mango in this summer of big fruit.

This morning she brought in a mango weighing in at a touch under 1.4kg and 40.6cm around the middle.

Mrs Pugh bought a mango at the supermarket a few years and planted the seed in her garden.

The tree sprouted and grew and has already started producing fruit.

“It’s only a small tree producing around 30 to 40 mangoes, but they’re all big, around the 1.2kg mark,” she said.

“This one was marginally bigger.”

Mrs Pugh’s mango has done the supermarkets out a bit of money this summer, but last summer it was a different story.

“We didn’t get any last year, but this time we’ve done really well,” she said.

And in more bad news for supermarkets and fruiterers, Mrs Pugh has been distributing seeds to her friends to plant.

“I don’t know the type of mango, but it’s got a beautiful flavour and it’s not stringy at all. It’s lovely and smooth,” she said.