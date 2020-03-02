Thrilling run chase in contest befitting a final

Mark Ensbey — seen here playing for Harwood – retired not out after having scored 40 runs in the LCCA sides loss to Valleys.

IT WENT down to the wire in a thrilling Neil Frame Shield final on Sunday as Lower Clarence Cricket Association came agonisingly close to taking home the chocolates.

The high scoring affair at Yamba Oval had everything except wickets as Valleys came out on top after putting on a total just shy of 200 runs for the LCCA boys to chase.

After winning the toss, four out of the first five Valleys batsmen retired not out with 40 plus, as LCCA struggled to stem the flow of runs.

With over 80 runs on the board already, Stennett put his foot on the accelerator – smashing three fours and two sixes to score a quickfire 41 off just 38 balls.

By the time it was the LCCA’s turn to bat they faced having to hit 197 to win.

It was clear the Lower Clarence boys were up for it, notching up 87 runs for the loss of just one wicket in their first 21 overs before they too put their foot down to come within three runs of Valleys total with one ball to face.

While the fairytale win wasn’t to be LCCA captain Brendan James was proud of the chase after he lost a coin toss he would much rather have won.

“It was a really flat track and well prepared wicket, if we had have won (the toss) we would have batted first,” he said.

“We batted we really well to get that close and there was not much more to we could have done – it was an even contest all round.”