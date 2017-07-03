Thrills, spills and smiles at junior rodeo day

STEERING TO VICTORY: Blake Metcalfe finished third with a score of 66 in the Junior Steer competition.

RODEO: It was all about the kids at the Coutts Crossing Junior Rodeo and Campdraft at the weekend as more than 30 emerging saddle riders took to the ring at Coutts.

Most competitors were able to last the full eight seconds on their steer to register a score but it was juvenile competitor Brock Adams who stood head and shoulders above the field after taking out both the Juvenile and Jackpot Juvenile steer rides.

Kangaroo Creek Coutts Crossing Charity Sports Club secretary and rodeo organiser Angie Bowles said numbers were up this year which was great for the event which aims to raise money for local charities.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"We had a very successful day, everything ran very smoothly, and the canteen had a sell out day,” Bowles said.

"The number of spectators and competitors was great. I think with the bad weather leading up to the event a lot of people cancelled their plans but with the weather turning out great they were free to come out and support the draft and rodeo.”

While the rodeo is all about the kids, the campdraft gave the adult 'kids' a chance to take part, and the inclusion of an Open for Open draft for the first time this year was a major success for organisers.

George Matthewson competing in the junior rodeo at the Kangaroo Creek Coutts Crossing Junior Rodeo and Campdraft on Saturday, July 1. Caitlan Charles

"The open for open draft brought about 20 new competitors to the event which is great,” Bowles said.

"With the draft we usually get a few late scratchings on the day but this year there was none, and we actually had people coming up asking us if there were any extra free slots. People were asking to be squeezed in.”

The event acts as a major fundraiser for the charity group with funds going to Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Coutts Crossing Rural Fire Service, Nymboida SES and NSW Cancer Council as well as several Coutts community initiatives.