Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Throw another bong in the barbie

Ross Irby
by
31st Oct 2018 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN IPSWICH court has heard how a man set up a hydroponic system in his suburban home with items he purchased from a hardware store.

Jake McDermid apparently intended to smoke his home-grown dope to ensure a good night's sleep.

When police got a whiff of the smoke they dropped by his home at Karalee.

A bong was found in the barbecue, in addition to a small hydroponic system with a grow tent. A handful of marijuana plants were found inside the residence.

The drug set-up included a grinder, fans, transformer, water-piping, light bulbs, exhaust tube and liquid fertiliser.

Going before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Jake Richard McDermid, 27, pleaded guilty to five drug-related offences: producing dangerous drugs at Karalee on June 10; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug utensils; and two counts of possessing anything used in a drug crime.

Prosecutor Sergeant Chris O'Neill said McDermid had four plants that were 80cm in height.

"He says he had trouble sleeping and looked up on the internet how to grow cannabis," Sgt O'Neill said.

"He ordered cannabis seeds on an online store.

"He purchased a hydroponic set-up from Bunnings and added liquid nutrients and fertiliser."

Magistrate Donna MacCallum asked McDermid if he needed assistance for any perceived drug issue.

"No. I've stopped doing it," he said.

Ms MacCallum said McDermid had been co-operative with police.

McDermid was convicted and fined $1500.

dangerous drugs drug offences hydroponic drug system ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Dragon boats like you've never seen them before

    Dragon boats like you've never seen them before

    Water Sports Have a look at these stunning images of Sunday's Jacaranda Dragonboat Carnival

    Would I have killed my rapist given the chance?

    premium_icon Would I have killed my rapist given the chance?

    Opinion Like Roxanne Peters, most victims think of killing their rapists.

    'Divide and rule situation' over asphalt batching plant

    premium_icon 'Divide and rule situation' over asphalt batching plant

    News Communities pitted against each other according to letter

    Woman lured victim via text before bashing with golf club

    premium_icon Woman lured victim via text before bashing with golf club

    Crime A SOUTH Grafton woman is facing up to eight months jail for assault

    Local Partners