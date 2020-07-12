THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN: Your say on this week's issues

EVERY week The Daily Examiner ask readers to share their thoughts on what made them happy and what got under their skin. Here are the comments from Thursday, July 8:

Phil P K Kennedy Thumbs up to the Coffee Club, Grafton it's great to be back enjoying that Good Food and Coffee not to mention the great service.

Elsie Dobbin Thumbs up to KYLE lovely young guy from Bi-Rite Yamba, for going out of his way to help me with my Television.

Kylie Jayne Vickery Thumbs up to Office Choice Grafton, friendly & professional staff.

Amber Shannon Thumbs down to Telstra, who don't care about the public safety, have been informed 5 times now that there is a pit missing a lid full of water, they have been made aware there is a child care centre with parents walking there children past there daily. But they don't care.

Kerry Stevens Thumbs down to all of the driver's that drive around without their lights on in the heavy fog lately. Hard enough to see with lights on.

Tanya Michelle Thumbs down to the Clarence Valley council who are meant to care for the lawn cemetery in South Grafton, for leaving a loved ones grave sunken and unfilled after the wreath was taken away for over 5 weeks. The grave was only filled in once a family member had complained. Extremely disrespectful.

Rebecca Yager Thumbs up to Tim at Bunnings for fantastic service when I was purchasing kitchen cabinetry.

Susan Jackson Thumbs down To the person who delivers our parcels, today leaving a parcel at my door obviously in the wrong street. I was then left to deliver the parcel myself to the right street, you have been to my place over the past 11yrs and know who I am... Next time check address a bit better please....

Lee Yardy HUGE thumbs up to the teamembers at Advantage Chemist MacLean for their absolutely amazing service today after delivering my script to my car... in the rain after I had injured myself... thankyou Allie Whyte

Julie White Thumbs up to all at the CRJC for getting us on the track for the July Races, albeit somewhat different, but a tremendous 3 days so far.

Rebecca Falcke Thumbs up to the lovely man Dylan who took in our beloved dog Gertie when she escaped during the storm , thank you again

Dianne Stephens Thumbs up for the gdsc great day out even though we are not allowed at the races still plenty happening there. Staff are amazing.

Darren Demmery Huge Thumbs up to Phil and Deb at the Brewhouse Cafe on North St (The old Brewery) best coffee in Grafton with the added bonus of friendly service with a smile

Kristin Dalton Thumbs up to the girls working at Bed Bath n Table in shopping world. Your service was brilliant the other day. Friendly and informative with out being pushy. Keep up the fantastic customer service.

Rayleen Mills Thumbs up to Rach and her amazing team at Heart and Soul Cafe.

Kelly Essex Thumbs down to all the Victorian number plates in the Clarence Valley over the last few days.

