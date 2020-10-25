Menu
THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN: What’s got the Clarence talking?

Jenna Thompson
by
25th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
EVERY week The Daily Examiner asks readers to share their thoughts on what made them happy and what got under their skin in the local community.   Here are the comments from Wednesday, October 21:  

Stuart Collingburn: Thumbs up to Stanford's pharmacy in Maclean the staff are always very helpful polite and quickly dispense scripts top job and 5 stars.  

Anne Warburton: Thumbs down to the low lifes that have damaged the new playground in Jacaranda Park.  

Corrina Brown: Thumbs up to Ray and Vicki at Clarence Valley veterinary clinic for saving our furbaby. We were very close to losing her but your compassion and professionalism saved her.   

Damien-Marissa Knight: THUMBS UP TO GOOD OLD BLOODY GRAFTON! THIS ENTIRE TOWN IS BEAUTIFUL WITH THE JACAS, COVID FREE AND SMASHING IT KEEP IT UP GRAFTONIANS.  

Sheree Cordell: Thumbs up to all the business decorating their windows for jacaranda. Well done everyone.  

Isabel Brown: Thanks to all my neighbours for such a quiet neighbourhood , always relaxed and peaceful.  

Barbara Mclachlan: Thank you to all the sport coaches who give their time up to coach children's sports.  

Ali Cat: Thumbs up to all the lovely and considerate drivers who patiently put up with me driving a nervous horse in an open horse float through town yesterday. Despite me travelling at a pace slower than a snail going backwards, not one person beeped or revved or cut me off. Thank you all so much.

Grafton Daily Examiner

