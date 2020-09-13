THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN: What got you talking this week?

EVERY week The Daily Examiner asks readers to share their thoughts on what made them happy and what got under their skin in the local community.

Here are the comments from Wednesday, September 9:

Pamela McVicar: THUMBS DOWN to the closing of our Sussan’s store in Shoppingworld. Closes October 17. Thank you for years of a being a great store for women of Grafton.

Matt Henriksen: THUMBS UP to Christopher Wilson Investments for lodging an application for exploration for two possible mine sites in the Coffs/Clarence area. These are only the early stages of a possible future mining engagement in the area which will be great for employment and prosperity in the area.

Tom Porter: THUMBS DOWN to our local State Member for his grandstanding.

Paul Hewitt: THUMBS DOWN to the Queensland Government for some stupid heartless decisions they have made.