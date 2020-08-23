THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN: What’s got the Clarence talking?

EVERY week The Daily Examiner asks readers to share their thoughts on what made them happy and what got under their skin in the local community.

Here are the comments from Wednesday, August 19:

Paula Dudley: THUMBS DOWN to the CVC for using an almost 50k grant as part of the Roads to Recovery program on re sealing the best part of the whole (Four Mile) Lane rather an upgrading the worst sections! What an absolute joke!

Juanita Lollback: Huge THUMBS UP to Pippa in A & E at Grafton Base Hospital. To be looked after by someone so caring makes all the difference

Paul Hewitt: THUMBS DOWN to the Queensland Government for being so inflexible in refusing people access to medical treatment from NSW, people’s lives are at stake.

Phil P K Kennedy: THUMBS UP to Clarence Coast Blinds great customer service top quality product and top install as well thanks a bunch highly recommended.

Michael Lindsay: THUMBS DOWN to the removal of the “Merge like a zip” signs at each end of the bendy bridge.

Susan Jackson: THUMBS UP to Ray and Vicki Barnett from Clarence Valley Vets for saving my son’s dog’s life even if she did lose a leg they have helped me and my family so much can’t thank them enough. Best vet in the Valley.

Julie Bailey: THUMBS UP to Melissa Dayes from LJ Hooker Real Estate.