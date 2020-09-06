THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN: What’s got the Clarence talking?

EVERY week The Daily Examiner asks readers to share their thoughts on what made them happy and what got under their skin in the local community.

Here are the comments from Wednesday, August 26:

Lynette Eggins: THUMBS DOWN to MP Chris Gulaptis for not supporting the Koala Habitat Protection State Environment Planning Policy. Protecting our iconic koalas on the brink of extinction is everyone’s responsibility, community, landowners, developers, loggers and every level of govt. I just wonder who the National Party are really trying to ‘protect’? Obviously not our nation’s threatened species?

Scott Janita Cooper: THUMBS UP to Chef Ned at Jacaranda Hotel Grafton amazes me how such talent can cook and feed hungry customers so quickly we had them lined up out the door tonight Best Chef in town

Paul Hewitt: THUMBS DOWN to those who run the green light in the left lane going onto the bridge and then merging incorrectly remember it’s DIFFERENT to the old bridge approaches the left lane disappears so those in the left lane GIVE WAY to those in the right.

Matt Henriksen: Not a thumbs up or thumbs down but sending condolences to the family of Lee Ellen Stace who disappeared in 1997 today.

I think it is of great importance that people do not forget about Lee, and I’d like to see the media have a push to the public to come forward with information regarding her disappearance. Someone knows something and that little piece of information you may think is not relevant could be the clue detectives need to move this case forward and help give some closure for the Stace family.

Sharee Oakes: THUMBS DOWN to the drivers that come out of Bunnings car park or service station and run the red lights, try looking you could hit the people crossing the road.

Roberta Bannister: THUMBS UP to all the staff at the Grafton nursing home in Bent Street South Grafton for your wonderful care of a much loved brother, husband, father and friend

Sherri Bagnall: THUMBS UP to the wonderful, caring staff at the Riverside Animal Hospital that took great care of our dog after he was attacked.

Alice Bushell: THUMBS DOWN to the people who exceed the speed limit going through small villages especially during school zone time.

Birk Latish: THUMBS UP to our police for getting the PCYC all spruced up. Well done