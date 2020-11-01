THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN: What’s got the Clarence talking?

EVERY week The Daily Examiner asks readers to share their thoughts on what made them happy and what got under their skin in the local community. Here are the comments from Wednesday, October 28:

Kathleen Porteus: A shout out to all the students currently completing their HSC exams and hope they’re holding up. Always a stressful time, but the curveball 2020 has given us all has made it even more challenging for them to get there. I take my hat off to you all – you got this class of 2020

Sue Noddy: THUMBS UP to Grafton Batteries in Fitzroy St. Nothing too much trouble. Came out to help got me going smiling all the time and of course I went and bought a new battery from them later. Thanks so much.

Doc Bolch: THUMBS UP to Southside Pharmacy, all of the staff there are amazing and go above and beyond to help people they are awesome.

Damien-Marissa Knight: THUMBS UP the little rain we’ve received. It’s not as much as we need but it helps.

Terry Deefholts: THUMBS DOWN to social media, cognitive dissonance and irony.

Roberta Bannister: THUMBS UP to all the employers in the Clarence Valley that have kept all their faithful hardworking employees working and not put off during these hard and difficulty times we are all going through.

Tania Clark: THUMBS UP to the ASHS and Big River Campdraft for running events this coming weekend

Jodi Leigh: THUMBS DOWN to the idiots that speed around town in the wet. Please slow down. Kids are running across roads and not taking as much notice in the wet.

Stuart Collingburn: THUMBS UP to the Premier Gladys Berejiklian for visiting the bushfire affected communities in the Clarence and pledging funds to help rebuild their towns.

Sarah McMahon: THUMBS UP to Jack Raven an awesome young employee of Maccas. We were given amazing service from him in the Maccas drive thru at South Grafton, a lot of your co-workers could learn a lot from you. You are awesome.