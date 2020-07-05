THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN: Your say on the week’s high and lows

THUMBS UP

Melanie Kamoto: Thumbs up to Macleods Furniture Grafton. Going above and beyond for their customers. Thanks guys really appreciate it.

Veronica Balsamello: Thumbs up to everyone supporting our local small businesses, we appreciate it so much

Andrew James: Thumbs up to the Grafton Base Hospital Emergency Department, was in and out in under an hour, including X-rays, an amazing team so professional thanks guys.

Kailah Thompson: Thumbs up to the lovely people who found and helped my Grandmother on the weekend when she was injured on her morning walk.

Charmaine Patricia Watters: Thank you to Andrea at Elders Real Estate for arranging a plumber so quickly and to Peter Cahill Plumbing for coming out, fixing the leaking hot and cold shower taps quickly with a friendly happy attitude.

Brooke Emily Skinner: Thumbs up to Grafton Toyota in South Grafton for picking up my partner's wallet today after someone already went through it, took some cards and some change and dumped it. A guy at Grafton Toyota picked it up and got his daughter to contact me through a couple of mates.

So glad we still have some honest people in this world I LOVE IT AND THANKS SO MUCH!

Chrissy Kidd: Thumbs up to the beautiful lady working at the BP who is spreading some love to health care workers - my day was made

Sally Young: Big thumbs up to the lovely lady at the Hope Chest Grafton for great customer service

Lorraine Wanty: Thumbs up to Bi Rite Yamba for there great service thank you.

Steve Duroux: Thumbs Up to Marie Davis from Gillwinga P.S. who is retiring after starting working there in 1994. Enjoy your time bird watching.

THUMBS DOWN

Zoë Corkett: Thumbs down to people who run businesses in the area and try and bully other locals out of public parking spaces because they are near their business front.

Alice Bushell: Thumbs down to the roadworks along Palmers Island/Yamba Road. It is now worse than when they started. Only just tarred and needs repairs already. Leaves a lot to be desired.

Jess Hallett: Thumbs down to local businesses using interstate tradesmen to carry out reno's etc. They expect locals to support their businesses, try doing the same for the local tradesmen!

Susan Jackson: Thumbs down to those who walk their dogs along Wooli River wall. My family went there yesterday and the amount of dog s--- that has been left along the walk path to the beach and river mouth was disgusting. It's not hard to pick it up like we do when we walk our dogs no matter where we walk.

Lynette Eggins: Thumbs down to the NSW Premier for not closing the Victorian border and putting residents at increased risk from COVID-19. Allowing Victorian flights into regional areas is insanity!

Doc Bolch: Thumbs down to imported prawns, Australian prawns are so much better.

Tom Porter: Thumbs down to CVC for delaying Wherrett Park playground update due to shortfall in funding. Are the Grafton Playgrounds completed?