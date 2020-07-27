THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN: Your say on this week’s issues

EVERY week The Daily Examiner asks readers to share their thoughts on what made them happy and what got under their skin in the local community.

Here are the comments from Wednesday, July 22:

Phil P K Kennedy: THUMBS UP to Grafton Shoppingworld for sorting out the automated voice in the lift. It now says going up when you're going up and down when you're going down instead of back to front. That stuff really makes a difference when you can't see.

Ian Smith: THUMBS UP to the dedicated volunteer instructor/assessors committing countless hours to train and assess approximately 300 new RFS members in the Clarence Valley. Scott Campbell, Darin Carter, Blair Woft Spalding, Jodee Sparrow, Neil Thompson, Andrew Paull, and a few others not on my Facebook. Thumbs also up to these new recruits for stepping up to assist their communities. Respect.

Allison Bryant-Whaites: THUMBS UP to Waking Up with Damo from Loving Life radio FM 103.1 for supporting our community.

Lauren Cox: THUMBS UP to Katelin Kennedy for always rescuing dogs that are neglected and need loving homes. A real MVP in this town.

Rachel Leigh: THUMBS UP to Birdscage. The staff there are always amazing. I just love that place … definitely a go to for me for the past 15 years at least. Hope they never change.

Kenneth Robertson: THUMBS UP to the awesome carers of my beautiful daughter Jennifer while in care, her smiles tell me she's happy and looks healthy … thank you kindly.

Acacia Endean: THUMBS UP to the street art on the Grafton bridge. It's great to see local artists sharing their art.

Paul Hewitt: THUMBS DOWN to the graffiti artists tagging the new bridge.

Craig Ellem: Big THUMBS DOWN to the tags spray painted onto our new bridge … have some community pride.

Rebecca Murphy: THUMBS UP to Family Dental Yamba for going above and beyond in treating my difficult problem.

• RELATED: COVID-19 recovery Q&A with Family Dental

Billie Doug Jones: THUMBS DOWN to CVC for not having an airline operating out of Grafton. Shame on you councillors/council

• RELATED: Council widens search for replacement airline

Thomas Small: THUMBS DOWN to the lack of parking at the car park between the river and the Crown. Too many CVC staff park there I think, maybe it should have a time limit.

Michael Cole: THUMBS DOWN to The Examiner and The Northern Star taking away our local history recorded in photographs and articles and shipping them to a new state while planning to make people pay to access them.

ED'S NOTE: No archives from the former Daily Examiner office in Fitzroy St have been shipped interstate and there are no subsequent plans to make people pay to access them. Clarence River Historical Society at Schaeffer House in Grafton has always held every edition of the Daily Examiner printed since its launch in 1859, and recently added the entire photography archives to their collection, which can be accessed upon request.