THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN: Your say on this week’s issues

Megan Elizabeth: THUMBS UP to the lady who was in shopping world today handing out hand made face masks to retail employees and trolley covers.

Lorna Spinks: THUMBS UP to council gardeners the roundabout at Prince and Fitzroy streets is magnificent like a ray of sunshine

Corrina Brown: THUMBS DOWN to drivers still using the left lane to go straight through Pound/Villiers St roundabout. Signs and arrows clearly state, left lane must turn left!

Mickael Gorbochov: THUMBS DOWN for The Daily Examiner about the troubles brewing at the new Clarence jail 50 staff have left mostly for safety concerns, pays are 3/4 of what they are at public prisons less in your economy Grafton.