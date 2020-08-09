Menu
Thumbs up, thumbs down
THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN: Your say on this week’s issues

Jarrard Potter
9th Aug 2020 12:50 PM
EVERY week The Daily Examiner asks readers to share their thoughts on what made them happy and what got under their skin in the local community.

Here are the comments from Wednesday, August 5:

Megan Elizabeth: THUMBS UP to the lady who was in shopping world today handing out hand made face masks to retail employees and trolley covers.

Lorna Spinks: THUMBS UP to council gardeners the roundabout at Prince and Fitzroy streets is magnificent like a ray of sunshine

Corrina Brown: THUMBS DOWN to drivers still using the left lane to go straight through Pound/Villiers St roundabout. Signs and arrows clearly state, left lane must turn left!

Mickael Gorbochov: THUMBS DOWN for The Daily Examiner about the troubles brewing at the new Clarence jail 50 staff have left mostly for safety concerns, pays are 3/4 of what they are at public prisons less in your economy Grafton.

Grafton Daily Examiner

