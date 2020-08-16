THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN: Your say on this week’s issues

EVERY week The Daily Examiner asks readers to share their thoughts on what made them happy and what got under their skin in the local community.

Here are the comments from Wednesday, August 12:

Beck Plunkett: Massive THUMBS UP to Falyn Doy keeping this alive for Mani and the Minnie community. Sign the petition for Minnie Water skatepark.

Janine N Greg Barry: THUMBS UP to the wonderful staff of Level 1 at Grafton Base Hospital. Couldn’t ask for any more caring than I got on Monday when I had my knee replaced. Thanks to Dr Martin and Dr Tyson, Alan, Craig and Janet from Level 1.

Tom Porter: THUMBS DOWN to REX for their contemptuous scheduling. Fly to Sydney Monday can’t return until Wednesday

Jake Elward: THUMBS UP to Billy Kerr for sanitising all the trolleys at shopping world using his own money and time to keep the community safe

Peter Gallagher: THUMBS UP to the doctors and nurses at Maclean Hospital. And also hospital in the home care.

Thankyou

Suzie Gendle: THUMBS UP and shout out to Level 1 nurses at GBH, for my care this week. Special mention though to nurse Rohan. He was just so kind and thoughtful.

Heidi Newcombe-Teare: THUMBS UP for my fave shop in Yamba for their customers services.

Sue Robson: THUMBS UP to The Northern Rivers Times, so good to have something to read again that I can hold in my hands

Susan Jackson: THUMBS DOWN to council workers who deliberately drive into the driveway to the yard very slow and make the cars behind come to a complete stop in a 80km/h zone on Rushforth Rd and the early beeping of the trucks reversing at 7am it’s very annoying when you’re trying to sleep

Paul Hewitt: THUMBS DOWN to the media for their persistent alarmist reporting of COVID, claiming worst case scenarios like border closures for 18 months etc stop being SO negative.

John Wainwright: THUMBS DOWN to parents crossing the road with their children at Grafton infants not using the crossing, not a good example to their children.

Cam Kleinschmidt: THUMBS DOWN to motorists that don’t stop at the same crossing for the parents doing the right thing!