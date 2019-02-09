Menu
Advocate reader Bronwyn Hawkes has shared this image of storm clouds rolling over Nambucca Heads this afternoon.
Weather

Thunderstorm and hail warning for Mid and North coasts

9th Feb 2019 2:40 PM | Updated: 4:00 PM

UPDATE: A LARGE storm front is gaining momentum rolling towards the Mid and North coasts with the weather bureau advising it could deliver heavy rain, strong winds and hailstones. 

Reader Bronwyn Hakes shared this image of storm clouds forming over Nambucca Heads at 4pm.

Heavy rain clouds are currently tracking east over the New England and north with red (heavy rain) blips tracking towards the Dorrigo, Nymboida and Casino areas.

The storm warning comes after temperatures climbed into the 30s across the coast today, with humidity rising to 40% in Lismore and Grafton and 66% in Coffs Harbour at 4pm.

The Bureau will update its weather watch at 5pm.   

 

EARLIER: A LARGE cloud band is this afternoon tracking towards the coast with a storm and hail warning current for the North Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology says damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall could occur around Grafton, Ballina, Coffs Harbour, Nambucca Heads, Port Macquarie, Taree, Newcastle and Gosford.

 

The Bureau's Grafton radar shows a large band of storm clouds tracking over the range towards the coast.
The Bureau's Grafton radar shows a large band of storm clouds tracking over the range towards the coast. BOM
