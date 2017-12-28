Menu
A unique 'anvil crawler' lightning strike captured over Gympie, at The Dawn, on Tuesday night by Sunshine Coast storm chaser Phil Staatz.
Weather

THUNDERSTRUCK: Top lightning strikes caught on camera

Jenna Thompson
by
28th Nov 2018 12:03 PM

With storm season already kicking off around Australia, we decided to compile some of the best lightning strikes captured on film. 

 

Lightning starts a fire in an Alstonville house

Candace Garam and her partner were visiting her family in Alstonville for the holiday period when the lightning struck their residence at 5:30pm. Great footage of the tree exploding!

 

A Sydney girl is almost struck by lightning

It was a very close call for a woman in Sydney when lightning struck just metres from where she was standing. However, it's safe to say, her partner wins the Internet for his hilarious reaction. While it was later discovered to be a fake, it's still worth a watch.

 

Streetlights fried by lightning

Not exactly what you want to see when you're behind the wheel. Dashcam footage by Jesse Morgan shows a street being plunged into darkness by a nearby lightning strike.

 

 

Lightning strike at Tucabia

Keith Connor captured this lightning strike perhaps a little too close to his Tucabia home in the Clarence Valley, NSW.

 

 

Q1 gets hit by lightning

The Q1 building in Queensland, Australia, was reportedly left smouldering after being hit a number of times by lightning during a dramatic storm.

lightning storms video weather
Grafton Daily Examiner

