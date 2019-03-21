Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man faced Proserpine Magistrates Court after drugs and a bong were found in his Cannonvale home.
A man faced Proserpine Magistrates Court after drugs and a bong were found in his Cannonvale home. Peter Carruthers
Crime

Tick in man's back causes police call-out

by Monique Preston
21st Mar 2019 6:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was found with a small amount of cannabis and a plastic pipe to smoke it when police were called to his home for a disturbance which he says was caused by a tick in his back.

Joshua James Bloye, 37, of Cannonvale, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing a dangerous drug and possessing a pipe that had been used.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police found Bloye laying on the floor moaning when they were called to a disturbance at his Cannonvale house on January 19.

A small plastic milk bottle made into a pipe was lying on the floor while a 1.25 litre bottle - which was one-quarter full of cannabis - was also found, Sgt Myors said.

Bloye told police at the time the cannabis belonged to someone else but he had smoked some of it.

Representing himself in court, Bloye said he had gotten a tick in his back four weeks earlier that he had not known about and that was the reason for the noise that attracted the police attention in the first place.

"I lost the plot over the tick," he said.

He also said the cannabis and bong belonged to a man who had been living on the street who he had invited into his house that night because it was raining.

He did, however, admit smoking some of the weed.

Bloye was fined a total of $600 on the two charges.

cannonvale court
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Council calls for end to two-year bike track feud

    premium_icon Council calls for end to two-year bike track feud

    Council News Neighbours in a two-year battle over a motocross track on private property might have brought their battles to the council chamber.

    Mayor and GM to dip into own pockets for Christchurch trip

    premium_icon Mayor and GM to dip into own pockets for Christchurch trip

    Council News Mayor heads off social media backlash over NZ trip

    Rescue exercise to take place on new Grafton bridge site

    Rescue exercise to take place on new Grafton bridge site

    News Emergency services set to be put through their paces tomorrow

    Do you need domestic violence support? Ask Izzy for help

    Do you need domestic violence support? Ask Izzy for help

    Crime 40 domestic violence survivors improved this technology