David Campbell-trained Tickets for Youth will jump from barrier 1 in the Bowlo Sport and Leisure Yamba Class 2 Handicap.
Tickets for Youth looking to collect

Jarrard Potter
15th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
CLASS 2 HCP: Racing on a soft track seems to suit Tickets for Youth to a tee, and with a soft track anticipated at the Clarence River Jockey Club’s Yamba Golf & Country Club Blues Brews and BBQs race day, trainer David Campbell is hopeful his galloper will be in with a chance.

While a last-start seventh placing won’t make the highlight reels, Tickets for Youth pulled off a classy win in Grafton on a soft track on February 20, going one better than its second placing the start before that in Grafton on February 6.

“His form has been all right, I think the track might have been a bit hard last start, he wants a soft track, that’s more or less his go,” Campbell said.

“There’s a pretty good chance he will get a soft track on Sunday, which will suit him. The softer track is better for his joints, he hasn’t got best joints so softer the better.”

Also suiting the five-year-old gelding’s chances is a barrier 1 draw, and an experienced jockey in the saddle in Matthew Bennett.

“Matt is one of the best hoops going around, he is the gun man,” Campbell said.

Despite what the name may suggest, Campbell said Tickets for Youth responds well to rides under experienced jockeys.

“I’ve had a few apprentices and younger jockeys ride him before and just didn’t quite get the results I was hoping for,” he said.

“Last start he just got back too far and had too much to do, but I think so long as he is not too far out of ground he will be competitive.”

