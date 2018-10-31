Tickets on sale for Clarence Valley Sports Awards

Junior Sportsperson of the Year male Keaton Stutt, Senior Sportsperson Celia Sullohern and people's choice Georgia Breward at the 2017 Clarence Valley Sports Awards

Junior Sportsperson of the Year male Keaton Stutt, Senior Sportsperson Celia Sullohern and people's choice Georgia Breward at the 2017 Clarence Valley Sports Awards Adam Hourigan

SPORTS AWARDS: Tickets are now on sale for the fifth annual Clarence Valley Sports Awards, set to take place next month.

Presented by Grafton Shoppingworld and The Daily Examiner, the awards celebrate the great achievements made by our Clarence Valley senior and junior sporting stars.

This year's awards night will be presented by Inside the NRL host Katie Brown, with former Grafton Ghosts and Gold Coast Titans flyer Anthony Don a special guest for the night.

The night will also crown a new team, coach and club of the year, as well as the inaugural Holly Butcher Memorial Volunteer of the Year award.

Last year's winners included club of the year Lower Clarence Rowing Club, team of the year went to the Clayton's Cup-winning Grafton Ghosts' first grade side.

Grafton High School's Scott Smith collected the award for coach of the year.

Tickets to the night are $35 for adults, and children under 15 are $15. Tickets are on sale from Yamba Golf and Country Club.

The awards night will be held at Yamba Golf and Country Club on November 17 from 6pm.

To purchase a ticket, call the club on 6646 2104.