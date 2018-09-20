TIED UP: Trawlers and Vikings can't be separated

UP AND OVER: Yamba Trawlers young gun Bill Bolte in action against Grafton Vikings at Grafton Sports Centre on September 15.

UP AND OVER: Yamba Trawlers young gun Bill Bolte in action against Grafton Vikings at Grafton Sports Centre on September 15. Matthew Elkerton

BASKETBALL: Nothing could separate the Yamba Trawlers and Grafton Vikings in their local derby clash at Grafton Sports Centre on the weekend, with the match going down to the wire and ending in a 41-41 draw.

With the 2018 Frigid Air Sunshine Conference minor premiers almost at full-strength the match was going to be a tough task for the reformed Yamba Trawlers, but Jack Roberts-Field said the match was there to be won for both teams.

"We had a comfortable lead in the first half and we thought we would play some solid defence and hang on and be patient, but the Vikings came back strong,” Roberts-Field said.

"Late in the fourth quarter there were a few turnovers that really hurt us. I thought we were just going to sneak home but there was a turnover that gave an easy lay-up for Hamish Desmond and the game ended in a draw, which was a bit hard to digest.

"It was a great game, but it was a bit weird to see a draw, it's definitely not something you see all the time so it felt a bit weird.”

FOCUS: Yamba Trawlers guard Jack Roberts-Field in action against his former team Grafton Vikings on the weekend. Matthew Elkerton

Despite not being able to claim the win, Roberts-Field said the new-look Trawlers could take some confidence from the match.

"Grafton had pretty much their full squad which was a bit hard for us, we only had seven and we were missing some of our big guys, which hurt us when it came to rebounds,” Roberts-Field said.

"The team can take some positives from the game, especially some of our young guys who stepped up like Bill Bolte, who is a really good junior and played well.

"It was really good for the boys to go up against one of the best teams in the (Sunshine) Conference in the Grafton Vikings and get this result and see how the competition is.”

The former Grafton Vikings guard, Roberts-Field said it felt odd coming up against his former teammates on Saturday.

"It was a bit of a weird feeling, seeing the boys again,” he said.

"There were a few friendly conversations at the start of the match, but as the game went on it got pretty competitive and the conversations got a little less friendly, but it was good to go up against mates guarding against me.”

With the Yamba Trawlers at home on September 29 against Lismore Storm, Roberts-Field said the team will be training hard to bounce back from the draw.

"We're really looking forward to our next game back at home, which is always a bonus, so the boys are really keen to get back in to training and move on and hopefully get the win,” he said.