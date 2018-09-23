Menu
Tiger Woods put on a show for the gallery. Picture: Getty
Golf

Tiger roars: Woods in total control at Tour Champs

23rd Sep 2018 10:49 AM

A LATE stumble has seen Tiger Woods' lead reduced to three shots after the third round at the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

The 14-time major winner bagged seven birdies at East Lake Golf Club but two bogeys gave Woods a five-under-par 65 and a 12-under total.

It is first 54-hole lead for Woods on the US PGA Tour since the 2013 WGC- Bridgestone - his last worldwide victory.

Woods led playing partner Justin Rose (68) by five shots at various stages on Saturday but had to settle for a three-shot cushion over the Englishman and Rory McIlroy (66), who sit at nine under.

Woods and four-time major winner McIlroy will play together in the last group out in Sundayâ€™s final round.

 

Tiger Woods has never lost from this position. Picture: AP
Earlier on Saturday, Woods provoked continuous deafening roars from the enormous Atlanta crowds with a clinical performance on the front nine. He birdied the first hole before rattling off five consecutive birdies starting at the par-4 third and added another at the 12th.

But a back-nine slip-up came when Woods flared his tee shot into the right rough on the 16th, which ultimately resulted in a bogey.

 

Justin Rose congratulates Tiger Woods. Picture: AP
Meanwhile, the Australian contingent failed to make a significant charge towards victory on moving day.

Marc Leishman carded a 68 and Jason Day a 69, which included two double bogeys, and both sit at even par.

Cameron Smith signed for a 69 and he sits two shots further back of his countrymen at two over.

pga tour tiger woods tour championships

