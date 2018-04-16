Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEAT SALE: Get ready for the clock to strike 12 when the Tigerair discounts kick in.
SEAT SALE: Get ready for the clock to strike 12 when the Tigerair discounts kick in. Trevor Veale
Breaking

Tigerair to launch seat sale at noon today

Greg White
by
16th Apr 2018 12:01 AM

TODAY'S countdown to 12 noon has begun with Tigerair Australia announcing a massive seat sale the moment the clock strikes the hour.

Covering the majority of domestic destinations the airline flies to, the airline offers discount tickets of up to 40 per cent off the standard lead in fare.

Between May 9 and June 27, one way Coffs Harbour-Melbourne fares start from $69.95.

From April 30 to June 29, a one way Coffs Harbour-Sydney commute starts from $49.95.

The sale commences today and runs until midday (AEST) on Thursday, April 19, or until sold out.

Tigerair's Head of Communications, Vanessa Regan, said bargain hunters are urged to get in quick to avoid disappointment.

"The best value fares are always those snapped up first," she said.

"The sale provides thousands of great value fares to and from many popular Australian leisure destinations such as Sydney, Gold Coast, Cairns, Perth, Hobart, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Coffs Harbour, Whitsunday Coast, Townsville and Canberra.

"It's a great way to secure an affordable getaway for a mid-year break or to escape the cold."

coffs harbour-melbourne airfares coffs harbour-sydney airfares discount air fares tigerair vanessa regan
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    TRACK STAR: Sullohern finishes Games on a high

    TRACK STAR: Sullohern finishes Games on a high

    Commonwealth Games YAMBA'S ultimate athlete can hold her head high after an impressive Commonwealth Games debut on the Gold Coast this week.

    Grafton childhood educator chosen for $20,000 scholarship

    Grafton childhood educator chosen for $20,000 scholarship

    News scholarship of up to $20,000 awarded to Grafton educator

    GALLERY: Groups set high standard at eisteddfod

    GALLERY: Groups set high standard at eisteddfod

    News Dancers descend on the Clarence Valley

    Wicks and Parker rides industry wave into future

    Wicks and Parker rides industry wave into future

    Business Highway, bridge and jail work for local business

    Local Partners