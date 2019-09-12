Tigers and Bears come into finals with claws out

JUNIOR GRAND FINALS: Westlawn Tigers may have finished bottom of the C.Ex Group Men's Premier League this year but their juniors have been unstoppable with minor premierships won across two age grades in 2019.

Westlawn's under-16 side will be first up when they take on Maclean Black in tonight's grand final and while the Tigers won the minor premiership, Maclean weren't far behind them.

To make things more difficult, Westlawn are yet to beat the lower Clarence side after two losses and a draw this year but they will be looking to lift tonight.

Westlawn's under-13 side look more likely to launch a strong bid for the title after an undefeated season left them 10 points out in front of their next competitor.

But Yuraygir United will want to take the challenge to the Tigers and they will take comfort in some close matches between them over the course of the season.

GAME DAY: Westlawn under-16s play at 7.45pm tomorrow night before under-13s take on Yuraygir at 11am and Men's Div 2 North C at 1pm at Yamba Sports Complex on Saturday.