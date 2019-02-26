Tigers blast off with FFA Cup thrashing

FOOTBALL: It was a perfect homecoming for the Westlawn Tigers at the weekend as the side kickstarted its 2019 campaign with a dominant 9-0 win in the FFA Cup first round.

The Tigers were unstoppable in their assault, netting six second-half goals as they easily dispatched of fellow Northern NSW Football outfit Taree Wildcats at Barnier Park.

It was the first time the Tigers had tasted victory in the annual Australia-wide competition, and coach James Joyce said he was proud to see it come in emphatic fashion.

"It was good to get some goals that's for sure,” he said.

"We played pretty good football for most of the match, to be honest we probably could have had a few more goals, we didn't take all of our chances.”

Joyce said a number of factors contributed to the side's success, including a long pre-season on the training field.

The Wildcats also appeared "underdone” on the field, failing to take advantage of heavy winds at their backs in the opening stanza.

"It was really windy, and it was coming end to end,” Joyce said. "We went into the wind in the first half, just to force us to play the ball along the ground like we had worked on.

"In the second half we went away from that and tended not to play the ball around as well, instead choosing to send the long ball into space, which was a bit disappointing.

"There were a few things we did good in the clash, but there were things we won't get away with later in this competition and even in the Premier League. 9-0 is a great result to put in the bank, but there is still a long way to go.”

The Tigers' frontline star Jordan Newman led the way for the side, finishing with a hat-trick of goals and also setting up three others. Striker Riley Keogh also netted a hat-trick of goals before he was subbed off the field for majority of the second half.

Individual goal scorers included Sam Brien, Michael Allen and Harry Vidler, who was the beneficiary of a brilliant sideline run from Newman.

"Our right hand side just slogged their backline,” Joyce said. "Jordan was easily the man of the match; he ran all day and set up plenty of scoring opportunities.

"But everyone really stepped up to the mark for the side. There was no one who had a bad game.”

The dominant win was just reward for the Tigers squad who toiled hard in the North Coast Football Premier League ranks last year without much reward. But after not losing a player in the off-season they were destined for success.

"I think it is the first time in my time with the club that we haven't lost a single member from the Premier League squad,” Joyce said.

"In saying that they are still a young squad, but they are another year older, stronger and more mature.

"There is also a real belief in the side this season. They know they are coming for results, they aren't just making up the numbers.”

The Tigers will have to await the results of other Northern NSW Football FFA Cup preliminary round clashes this weekend to find out who they will meet next round.

Maclean Bobcats will be one of the sides in action this weekend as they travel away to face reigning NCF premiers Boambee Bombers at Forsyth Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Bobcats farewelled club stalwart and volunteer John Allen yesterday.