Tigers, Bobcats await fate as C.Ex Premier League disbands

CHALLENGE: Bobcat Nathan Shugg takes on Tiger Harrison Vidler in a C.Ex Men's Premier League clash between the Maclean Bobcats and the Westlawn Tigers at Barry Watts Oval this year. Mitchell Keenan

FOOTBALL: Clarence Valley's top football sides have to reconsider their playing future after five C.ex Premier League sides made the move south for a new combined competition.

Football Mid North Coast (FMNC) and North Coast Football (NCF) will come together in 2020 for the inaugural season of the Coastal Premier League and Clarence sides must find another avenue for top competition.

The boards of both zones put forward their five clubs that will form the inaugural competition.

From Football Mid North Coast will be Kempsey Saints, Macleay Valley Rangers, Port Saints, Port United and Wallis Lake.

They will be competing with North Coast Football teams Boambee Bombers, Coffs City United Lions, Coffs Coast Tigers, Northern Storm and Woolgoolga United.

Chairman of NCF, Wendy Schafer, said the "Coastal Premier League through the 10 clubs participating, will bring a fresh excitement to football”.

Maclean Bobcats and Westlawn Tigers are the two sides missing out on the new competition due to geographical constraints.

The Bobcats have made moves to book a return to Football Far North Coast's top competition based in Lismore.

"We've applied to NCF to return back to FFNC in Lismore and we've been granted permission,” Maclean club president Matt Farrell said.

"When Football Australia changed the boundaries we placed into NCF. 2007 was our last year playing in that competition.”

Maclean will take their premier league and reserve grade sides north to Lismore with the remainder of their sides continuing to play in NCF competitions.

Farrell was hopeful that the change in scenery would be feasible for a number of players coming from the Upper Clarence.

"We're unsure about how the move will play out, it could be positive or negative in terms of player positioning,” he said.

"It's the same amount of travel, if not less, than playing in the current NCF competition.”

Farrell has been aware of the new competition for some time now but he knew it was never a real option for the club.

"We were a big supporter of the concept but we're two hours further north than Coffs Harbour so it was always unrealistic for us to be a part of it,” he said.

Although the circumstances of the move are still relatively unknown, Farrell is looking forward to a new test for the club.

"It's exciting, it will be something different. The last 10 years we have played Lismore teams in pre-season games and we're usually very competitive against them,” he said.

"South Lismore Celtic

won the competition up

there this year and but we did well against them in our last clash.”

Farrell hoped the reshuffle could also bring positive changes to division one.

"We'll be aiming to get a team of our own in that competition,” he said.

Westlawn Tigers are likely to take part in what will be a larger NCF division one competition next year incorporating sides like Coutts Crossing Cougars, Majos FC and Grafton United.