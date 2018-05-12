Tigers embroiled in battle of the bottom of the ladder

FOOTBALL: Westlawn Tigers will be aiming to return Barnier Park to the stronghold that it has been in past years when they host Northern Storm in a battle of the North Coast Football cellar-dwellers this weekend.

Both teams are chasing that elusive first win of the season but after strong starts against Clarence rivals Grafton United and Maclean Bobcats in the past two weeks it appears the Tigers are on track for the win.

But leader James Joyce will need to shore up his backline for the clash at home after the Tigers leaked 15 points across their past three outings.

Young Tiger Charlie Moar has been strong between the sticks this season, but without the usual steadfast defensive structures in front of him, the goalie has been on a hiding to nothing in recent weeks.

With a tough run of fixtures to follow the clash, including games against Boambee Bombers and Coffs United, Joyce said there was no room for error for his young brigade.

The Premier League clash kicks off at Barnier Park at 5pm.