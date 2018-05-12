Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Premier League soccer local derby between Grafton United and Westlawn Tigers at Junction Hill.
Premier League soccer local derby between Grafton United and Westlawn Tigers at Junction Hill. Adam Hourigan
Soccer

Tigers embroiled in battle of the bottom of the ladder

12th May 2018 5:00 AM

FOOTBALL: Westlawn Tigers will be aiming to return Barnier Park to the stronghold that it has been in past years when they host Northern Storm in a battle of the North Coast Football cellar-dwellers this weekend.

Both teams are chasing that elusive first win of the season but after strong starts against Clarence rivals Grafton United and Maclean Bobcats in the past two weeks it appears the Tigers are on track for the win.

But leader James Joyce will need to shore up his backline for the clash at home after the Tigers leaked 15 points across their past three outings.

Young Tiger Charlie Moar has been strong between the sticks this season, but without the usual steadfast defensive structures in front of him, the goalie has been on a hiding to nothing in recent weeks.

With a tough run of fixtures to follow the clash, including games against Boambee Bombers and Coffs United, Joyce said there was no room for error for his young brigade.

The Premier League clash kicks off at Barnier Park at 5pm.

barnier park north coast football northern storm fc premier league westlawn tigers
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Woman involved in alleged Prince St knife threat faces court

    premium_icon Woman involved in alleged Prince St knife threat faces court

    News AN ALLEGED altercation in Prince St ended with police drawing their firearms on a 45-year-old woman who was allegedly armed with a knife

    CHARITY THEFT: Locals show thieves what they think of them

    premium_icon CHARITY THEFT: Locals show thieves what they think of them

    Crime Community shows charity tin thieves what it thinks of them.

    #Putoutyourrubbish: Get ready to take out the trash!

    #Putoutyourrubbish: Get ready to take out the trash!

    Council News Kerbside cleanup starts this week

    Ghosts get big return but injuries still take a toll

    premium_icon Ghosts get big return but injuries still take a toll

    Rugby League McLENNAN shifts to halves to cover latest personnel loss.

    Local Partners