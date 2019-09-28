Tigers fans get party started on Swan St

Richmond locals celebrate the Tigers' victory in the 2019 grand final. Picture: Tamsin Rose

THE party has kicked off as Tigers fans spill from Punt Rd to celebrate on Swan St after Richmond's domination of GWS in the AFGL grand final.

Pumped fans have revelled in the 89-point smackdown, with Richmond taking it out on 17.12 (114) to GWS 3.7 (25).

The second premiership proved doubly sweet for the Tiger Army packed behind the goals at the MCG.

Hundreds of hardcore fans sang loudly to David Bowie's Heroes as their premiership heroes paraded by.

Hillsy Roberts, an exclusive Club 3121 member, said she loved the club "to death".

"The people are beautiful," she said.

"We weren't doing very good for 30 years so 2017 was a magic feeling.

"This is special too. It's no less special.

"We have finally got this really magical team, who love each other and play for each other."

Ms Roberts was decked out in yellow and black, carrying a Tiger hand puppet nicknamed Cuzzo that she has brought to matches since Ben Cousins donned the club colours.

There was also no doubt who Renai Delaney, wearing a Tiger onesie and with painted nails, barracked for today.

She flew down from Brisbane with a ticket to the club's live site at Punt Rd but not the ground - until a man offered her one as she walked around the concourse.

"I can't believe I'm here," she said.

"My heart is going so fast."

While she named Marlion Pickett's goal as her favourite grand final moment, she refused to pick a top player.

"Someone asked me whose number I was going to get on the back of my jumper but I couldn't pick," she said.

"I feel like they are all my sons and it would be picking my favourite son."

Kurt Whitta, 29, sat behind the goals and began crying when Lambert slotted a goal.

He started again when the Herald Sun asked why he loved the Tigers.

"I never thought I'd see us win a flag - or even be in a grand final - and now we've won two," he said.

The Tiger Army descended on the MCG early this morning, with only small pockets of orange amid the crowd.

Clint Bryant was among the army and said the last day in September had been a "very, very, very Tiger good" day.

"After my wedding day, the birth of my three children and my grandson, this is the best day of my life," he said.

While Mr Bryant missed out on witnessing Richmond's drought-breaking premiership in 2017, supporter Ian Boucher said today's performance was better than the one two years ago.

The 35-year member travelled from Carisbrook, between Ballarat and Bendigo, to be at the game.

"I'm just ecstatic," he said.

"It was a lot better atmosphere (today). There were a lot more Tigers supporters here."

Asked what exactly he loved about the boys in yellow and black, he said: "It's just because they're Richmond."