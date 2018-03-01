Tigers focussing on new style ahead of FFA Cup clash

Westlawn captain-coach James Joyce will be implementing a new attacking style for the club's first competitive hit-out of the season.

FOOTBALL: The youthful Westlawn Tigers will take a different approach to football when the Premier League squad's competitive season kicks off in the second round of the FFA Cup on March 11.

The Tigers have the unenviable task of coming up against 2017 North Coast Football finalists Urunga Raiders in the first round clash, but captain James Joyce said it will be the perfect challenge to shock a few players into action.

"We always seem to draw the high-level teams in the FFA Cup, but if you want to progress you are going to have to come up against the top teams,” he said.

"This is a good wake-up call for our players. A few are still in that Christmas slumber, and this will be a good chance to see where they are at for the season.”

The Tigers had a disappointing 2017, tasting victory twice in the year and finishing with an 88-goal negative differential across the regular rounds. But Joyce said his young squad had grown from the experience, and being another year older and wiser would help.

The experienced leader has been working on a few new tactics including an attacking structure.

"In past seasons I think we have sat back a bit in the early stages and just tried to weather the storm before putting anything to work against teams,” Joyce said.

"This season I think I will push up into the midfield line, create a bit of a 3-5-3 structure, so we can attack the game from the whistle.

"Our fullback line has definitely matured in the past year, and I think they are capable of stepping up and leading it on their own, and it gives me a better perspective in the middle to run the plays from.”

The Tigers are likely to lose the impressive Jesse Powell as he pulls back to play third grade with his family, which gives more players a chance to shine in the big leagues.

Joyce said he will be looking to Sam Brien and Jordan Newman, who have been in the senior set-up for a couple of years, to lead the next crop of talent.

Westlawn are riding a wave of momentum out of a trial win against Orara Valley and will get another test against a visiting Armidale outfit at Barnier Park this weekend.

The Tigers will play in both reserves and Premiers tomorrow from 1pm.