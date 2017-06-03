22°
Tigers full forward flies high to earn State call-up

Matthew Elkerton
| 3rd Jun 2017 5:00 AM
ON THE BALL: Grafton Tigers star Hamish Ellem charges up field for the Sydney Swans Academy side in a trial clash with GWS Giants Academy.
ON THE BALL: Grafton Tigers star Hamish Ellem charges up field for the Sydney Swans Academy side in a trial clash with GWS Giants Academy.

AUSSIE RULES: It has been a long road to the top for Grafton Tigers star Hamish Ellem, but one that has been well worth the journey.

Ellem has a dream to one day play in the AFL big leagues, and the 15-year-old front line star made the biggest step toward that dream this season after being selected in the Under-16 NSW/ACT RAMS representative team.

But it was not a selection born overnight.

While he has been on the cusp of State selection for a number of years, and a part of the Sydney Swans Academy system since he was 10-years-old, the young star turned his attention to breaking through this year.

Ellem has worked almost exclusively with Grafton based Swans Academy coach Dan Zacek since January, who has taken his game play to the next level.

The towering centre-half has also worked hard on his fitness with a personal trainer at Anytime Fitness in South Grafton, as he aims to get more running in his legs.

It was the extra efforts that lifted the dynamic forward's game and after consistent performances in three selection trial matches against the GWS Giants Academy side, it was hard for State selectors to ignore his ability.

Ellem, along with fellow North Coast selection Harry Barker (Coffs Breakers), has already been whisked away to a NSW/ACT RAMS team camp in Albury this weekend as the side bonds together ahead of their first 2017 Under-16 AFL Championships clash against Tasmania later this month.

For proud mum Janelle, who watched her son fly off from the airport yesterday, it was a moment that was years in the making.

"He was just in shock when we got the email saying he was in the side,” she said. "He was one of the last players to get an email, and all his mates from the Academy were checking in all day, but it was just a relief for him to get in.

"He has been with the Academy for a few years now, but just this year he really put his all into it with the extra training and fitness side of things.

"All year he has been travelling backward and forward to Sydney, it has been a big effort. I am just so proud of him. He is such a humble kid, and he deserves all of this.”

The consummate star was the first player to be included in the Grafton satellite program for the Swans Academy which now has 11 juniors in it and is led by Zacek.

"He has definitely grown since starting the weekly training last year,” he said. "He has become a lot fitter, his aerobic ability has definitely improved. He is a work in progress but I think he has what it takes to break into the AFL draft in the future.

"Everyone around him understands he has got a huge amount of potential, he just has to be confident that he can compete at that level and with the best of the best across Australia.”

Ellem will get his first chance to impress AFL club scouts at the National Championships next week.

Grafton Daily Examiner

