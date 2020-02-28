Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Westlawn Tigers Bailey Tobin on the ball against the Maclean Bobcats in a C.Ex Men's Premier League fixture last season. Photo: Mitchell Keenan
Westlawn Tigers Bailey Tobin on the ball against the Maclean Bobcats in a C.Ex Men's Premier League fixture last season. Photo: Mitchell Keenan
Soccer

Tigers have Rangers in their sights ahead of FFA Cup test

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
28th Feb 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL:When it comes to preseason football, it doesn’t get much better than the FFA Cup.

The nationwide competition provides sides a chance to get back in the groove on a competitive platform, and Westlawn Tigers will enter the competition against McLeay Valley Rangers in a Round 3 qualifying match on Saturday.

McLeay Valley will be equally as keen to get their preseason off to a good start when they make the lengthy trip north to the Tigers’ lair.

The tie will be the first of eight games this round.

GAME DAY: Westlawn Tigers host McLeay Valley Rangers in Round 3 of FFA Cup qualifying at Barnier Park from 3pm tomorrow.

clarence football ffa cup mcleay valley rangers westlawn tigers football club
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Phone hook-up to decide future of $4.27mil roundabout grant

        premium_icon Phone hook-up to decide future of $4.27mil roundabout grant

        Council News Council might have made up its mind about roundabouts in Yamba, but today they must convince funding body Restart NSW, to keep the grant alive.

        IN COURT: Seven people facing court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Seven people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

        Drone technology part of fatal crash scene investigation

        premium_icon Drone technology part of fatal crash scene investigation

        News How this use of modern tech played a crucial role in retracing the Summerland Way...

        NO CUTS: Maclean community revolts at hospital meeting

        premium_icon NO CUTS: Maclean community revolts at hospital meeting

        Health Maclean crowd just wouldn’t believe officials over hospital changes