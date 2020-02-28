Tigers have Rangers in their sights ahead of FFA Cup test

Westlawn Tigers Bailey Tobin on the ball against the Maclean Bobcats in a C.Ex Men's Premier League fixture last season. Photo: Mitchell Keenan

FOOTBALL:When it comes to preseason football, it doesn’t get much better than the FFA Cup.

The nationwide competition provides sides a chance to get back in the groove on a competitive platform, and Westlawn Tigers will enter the competition against McLeay Valley Rangers in a Round 3 qualifying match on Saturday.

McLeay Valley will be equally as keen to get their preseason off to a good start when they make the lengthy trip north to the Tigers’ lair.

The tie will be the first of eight games this round.

GAME DAY: Westlawn Tigers host McLeay Valley Rangers in Round 3 of FFA Cup qualifying at Barnier Park from 3pm tomorrow.