Tigers hopeful of clawing first win

AUSSIE RULES: Grafton Tigers have their best opportunity at cashing in for their first win of the season this week, but coach Chris Curthoys admitted it will not be easy.

The Tigers will host Port Macquarie Magpies in their second home game of the season at Ellem Oval, but will be missing key players.

It is the toughest road trip of the season for the Magpies, and are expected to bring depleted numbers as they have in previous seasons.

The Tigers won the corresponding clash last year - their first win in more than two seasons - and the side will be pulling out all the stops to make lightning strike twice.

But without game breaker Sam Hardes, who went down with a season-ending finger injury last weekend, it will be a tough ask for the Tigers.

"He had about 15 touches in the first ten minutes of the game last week and then did his finger,” Curthoys said.

"Having a bloke like Sam out of any side will dramatically decrease their chances.”

The Tigers will also be without star back Peter Laurie, who made a remarkable comeback from a knee reconstruction last week.

Unfortunately for the young Tiger, he tweaked his other leg in the loss to the Breakers, likely ruling him out for today's showdown.

"We just can't cop a break really,” Curthoys said. "There is still around 14 blokes in the squad who are sitting out through injury or prior commitments.

"If we had everyone in the side we would be a real force in this competition.”

The AFL North Coast seniors clash kicks off at 2.20pm, with Under 17s beforehand.