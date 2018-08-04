Tigers juniors have the Ellem Oval advantage

AUSSIE RULES: Grafton Tigers will have all eyes turned to Ellem Oval tomorrow as several of their junior sides stake their claim for finals positions in the final round of AFL North Coast junior competition.

In the Under-13s, the ladder-leading Tigers are all but assured of a finals position, but will be keen to finish off the season on a high note against the Nambucca Valley Lions.

There will be four other teams vying for the remaining three places, so the Tigers will be hoping to gain some much-needed momentum ahead of the finals.

In the Under-15s match of the round, the Tigers host Bellingen Bulldogs, where the winner will claim second spot and the all important double chance in the finals. Home ground advantage could be key in this match so the Bulldogs will be looking to field a full complement of players to negate any benefit that playing at Ellem Oval offers to the Tigers.

Ladder leaders Sawtell Toormina Saints have the bye and will be resting up with one eye cast towards Grafton to see who they will play in next week's semi-final.

In Youth Girls action, Grafton Tigers host Port Macquarie Magpies in the battle of second against third, knowing they can't be caught on the ladder so both teams will be looking to gain a psychological advantage with a finals showdown all but guaranteed.

The Tigers girls are coming off a roaring victory against the Macleay Valley Eagles, and will be keen to continue the momentum.