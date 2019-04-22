Menu
KICKING CLEAR: Northern Beaches/Grafton Tigers player Ash Miller puts boot to ball during their clash against the Coffs Harbour Breakers at Ellem Oval. Tim Jarrett
AFL

Tigers kick off season at Ellem Oval

22nd Apr 2019 10:03 AM
AUSSIE RULES: The Grafton Tigers kicked off their senior season at Ellem Oval last weekend, with the joint venture team of Northern Beaches/Grafton celebrating their first game at home.

The Northern Beaches/Grafton Women's team gave an outstanding account of themselves on their entry into the competition to match it with Coffs Harbour Breakers for long periods of the match.

Ashleigh Miller kicked the first goal for the joint team in the second quarter to spark raucous celebrations by the huge crowd. Chelsee Ryan and Sarah Wildner also scored goals, in the third and fourth quarters.

Ultimately the greater experience of Breakers proved decisive. Cass Ronalds won the key midfield battles and kicked a goal, with Tarryn Arnold providing great support. Takiah Pizzi and Lisa Flick kicked two goals each for the victors.

For the the hometown Tigers' senior men's team, there was no easing into the season-opener as the Coffs Harbour Breakers inflicted a 224-point loss.

Despite only a pre-season intra-club match under their belt, the Breakers were straight into their stride, posting 17 goals in the first half.

There was no respite for the Grafton Tigers in the second half with the Breakers replicating the scoring feat to finish the match with 34 majors.

Ben Gibbeson had a field day, kicking 10 goals, with Shaydan Close adding eight.

In total, the Breakers had 11 individual goal kickers in a strong team performance.

The undermanned Tigers battled hard all day with Doug Perich and Ronan Leslie recording the team's two majors.

