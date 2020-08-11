TIGER’S LAIR: Ellem Oval a Grafton fortress

Grafton Tigers take on Sawtell Saints in Australian Rules at Ellem Oval in 2018.

GRAFTON Tigers are turning Ellem Oval into the fortress it once was after a 14.11 (95) to 12.12 (84) win over Sawtell Toormina Saints sent them clear at the top of the table.

Optimism is rapidly turning into confidence as the Tigers proved too good for the Saints in a fiery battle at home on Saturday.

After trailing by 10 points at quarter time, Sawtell Toormina stepped their game up in the second quarter, kicking four goals, and allowing them to take a narrow four point lead into the main break.

The game opened up more in the second half, with Grafton kicking five goals to four in the third quarter to wrestle back the lead and take a five point advantage into the final term.

The Tigers sealed victory kicking another five goals in the last quarter to bounce back from a narrow loss at the Port Macquarie Magpies in round 3.

Aaron Ashby starred for the home team, kicking six goals, with Benny Holder providing support with two. For the Saints, Jordan Lark and Alec Baldwin kicked three goals apiece.

The senior sides have now played each of their opponents once and the Tigers will be keen to keep their fortunes flowing.

AFL North Coast action as Coffs Harbour Breakers host Port Macquarie Magpies at Fitzroy Oval during round 4 of the competition on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

The Coffs Harbour Breakers men's team registered their first win of the season, downing Port Macquarie by 29 points, 11.18 (84) to 8.7 (55).

The catalyst for this victory was a four goal to one second quarter from the home side to open up a sizeable point lead at the main break, a margin that proved too difficult for the Magpies to overcome.

Port matched the Breakers with three goals in the final quarter, but in a shortened season, where percentage may play a role in determining final ladder positions, the Breakers could rue their inaccuracy in front of goal, registering 11 goals 18 for the match.

Michael McMahon, Josh Hunt, Jay Guthrie, and Royce Close were named in the best for the Breakers, with Nicklaus Stanlan-Velt and Justin Millet kicking three goals each.

For Port, Jesse Schmidt, and Kye Taylor snared three goals apiece, with Jack Gooden, Braden Saggers, and Max Bylsma among the best players.

In the women's competition, a consistent four quarter performance from the Coffs Harbour handed them a dominant 90 point victory over Sawtell Toormina at Fitzroy Oval.

The 13.13 (91) to 0.1 (1) win leaves the Breakers as the only women's team yet to taste defeat this season as they open up a two game advantage over their rivals.

Coffs Harbour combined attack with defence beautifully, kicking multiple goals each quarter and only allowing the Saints one solitary behind in the closing moments

There is no doubt that the Saints were feeling the effects of their midweek exertions and will look to have a light week on the training track as they prepare for Saturday's match against the Blues.

Amy Johanson was the star for the Breakers, booting six goals and was named in the best players along with Cassidy Ronalds, Amanda Guthrie and Emily Conlan, who also kicked two majors.