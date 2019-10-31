Tigers light up as Northern Heat get up and running

AUSSIE RULES: The 2019-20 Northern Heat program is under way, with the squad coming together last weekend for the first training session.

The program features the best under-17 and 18 players from the North Coast and North West regions and aims to prepare these players to make the full-time step to senior footy in 2020.

Grafton Tigers products Kade Bagnall, Noah Swarski and Evan Whitty were on hand to experience some top-class coaching.

The first training session included video analysis of team movement, fitness testing and ball movement exercises.

Players used GPS trackers, with Southern Cross University sport scientists monitoring distances covered, maximum velocity and impact spikes.

The session concluded with a yoga and mindfulness exercise, which is becoming increasingly prevalent among AFL footballers as they attempt to reduce soft tissue injuries.

Northern Heat co-head coach Matt Anderson was impressed by the commitment shown by the members of the squad.

"The Northern Heat program runs across the off season so the boys are showing great commitment to improve as footballers,” Anderson said.

"Some of the players did a round trip of over 800km from places like Moree and Brisbane to be at the session, so we know the training that we're offering is highly valued.

"We next come together in late November, so the boys will be provided with a running program and it will be up to them to do the work at home.”